'People in Ringmer have had enough' - 100 homes plan reaction

Cllr Sean Macleod, said: "" Ringmer has seen a blizzard of planning applications lately. Residents understandably feel under siege. We all know that we need to build housing locally but everyone is fed up with endless applications that will bring more people but no new doctors surgeries, schools or any of the other infrastructure we need we are not being nimby we just know we have clear infrastructure issues Earwig corner being an obvious one."

Cllr Emily O'Brien, said: "As a ward councillor I am fuming at yet another speculative housing development facing Ringmer. This application has already been kicked out firstly by our local planning committee and then by the government inspector. It is only re-appearing because of our broken planning system. We urgently need an announcement from government to follow up on promises that they will change the housing target system and scrap the changes they made in 2018 which give developers a field day instead of protecting our green fields. I have no doubt our local councillors on planning committee will chuck this one out if they possibly can, as they have done so recently, but they are forced to to follow government rules so this isn't just up to them. People in Ringmer have had enough."