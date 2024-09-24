Petition launched opposing plans to build new homes in West Sussex village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A petition has been launched opposing plans to build 14 homes in West Chiltington.

Applications to develop the site west of Smock Alley have been submitted to Horsham District Council three times – and refused three times.

The two previous refusals were upheld by planning inspectors when appeals were launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Castle Properties Ltd has started another appeal, with a hearing scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 5.

Plans to develop land on Smock Alley, in West Chiltington, have been refused three times by Horsham District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

Campaigner Jean Smith, of the Smock Alley and Haglands Lane Action Group, is worried it will be third time lucky for the developer.

She said: “With the new Labour government threatening to build 1.5 million homes, we are seriously concerned that this time the appeal will be granted and our precious re-wilded fields will be concreted over.”

So far, more than 230 people have signed the Change.org petition, which will be submitted to the planning inspector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appealing to people to ‘save our local wildlife sanctuary’, Jean said: “If concreted over, we will lose two fields which have re-wilded over many decades.

“These have become important for our local wildlife of insects, birds, bats, badgers, foxes and deer. We believe dormice are also present.”

The district council’s planning committee had a three-fold reason for refusing the last application – the development being ‘unsustainable’, the coalescence between West Chiltington Village and West Chiltington Common, and the detrimental impact on wildlife.

As part of its appeal, Castle Properties said the latter reason was ‘extremely vague’ and it was not clear what matters were in dispute.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/21/2007.