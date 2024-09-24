Petition launched opposing plans to build new homes in West Sussex village
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Applications to develop the site west of Smock Alley have been submitted to Horsham District Council three times – and refused three times.
The two previous refusals were upheld by planning inspectors when appeals were launched.
Now Castle Properties Ltd has started another appeal, with a hearing scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 5.
Campaigner Jean Smith, of the Smock Alley and Haglands Lane Action Group, is worried it will be third time lucky for the developer.
She said: “With the new Labour government threatening to build 1.5 million homes, we are seriously concerned that this time the appeal will be granted and our precious re-wilded fields will be concreted over.”
So far, more than 230 people have signed the Change.org petition, which will be submitted to the planning inspector.
Appealing to people to ‘save our local wildlife sanctuary’, Jean said: “If concreted over, we will lose two fields which have re-wilded over many decades.
“These have become important for our local wildlife of insects, birds, bats, badgers, foxes and deer. We believe dormice are also present.”
The district council’s planning committee had a three-fold reason for refusing the last application – the development being ‘unsustainable’, the coalescence between West Chiltington Village and West Chiltington Common, and the detrimental impact on wildlife.
As part of its appeal, Castle Properties said the latter reason was ‘extremely vague’ and it was not clear what matters were in dispute.
To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/21/2007.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.