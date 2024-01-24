Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors say that residents have routinely contacted them demanding urgent action after local children and family pets have been put in danger.

Newhaven Liberal Democrats have created a petition for the speed limit in the area to be lowered to 20mph from 30mph, to take into account Denton Primary and the local playground, as well as the dangerous bend on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition also asks for a mirror to be installed by The Flying Fish pub, so cars can see oncoming traffic as they come around the bend, and for a speed warning sign to be installed near the primary school warning drivers if they are going over the limit.

Denton Primary

Councillor Corina Watts, Denton Ward, said: “As a local councillor and parent I find the speeding on Denton Road a real concern, and it would be fantastic if ESCC can listen to our concerns and implement some changes. It feels a matter of time before a child from Denton Primary is hit by a speeding vehicle. We shouldn't be asking why we hadn't done this after the event happens.”

Councillor Sean Macleod, Newhaven North, said: “We are not asking for all three steps, just one of them would be very welcome, but something has to change. We can’t continue like we are, there are school children being put at risk and residents are contacting me that their pets have tragically been killed by speeding cars.”