A petition opposing plans for a solar farm between Runcton and South Mundham has been presented to Chichester District Council.

The 687-name petition was delivered on Thursday (October 31) by members of SMART-FFF – South Mundham and Runcton Trustees – Fields for Food.

One of the group’s main concerns about the plan for land east of Runcton Lane is that part of the installation would cover 36.1 hectares of best and most versatile (BMV) agricultural land.

Such high quality land is something local authorities have been told to protect from significant, inappropriate or unsustainable development.

Members of SMART-FFF (South Mundham and Runcton Trustees - Fields for Food) protesting plans for a solar farm in South Mundham and Runction

Installing a solar farm would take that land out of use for 40 years.

The UK produces around 60% of its food, importing the other 40%.

Mark Linzey, chairman of the group, said poor wheat production over recent years, coupled with the impact of Brexit, had affected the cost.

He added: “We’re paying a lot for our food – with global insecurity we shouldn’t be vulnerable to that. We need to have better food security.”

The development site is also part of a proposed expansion of the area’s Strategic Wildlife Corridor.

Another concern raised by the group was whether the power generated by the solar farm – should it get the go-ahead – would even be pumped into the National Grid for use by everyone.

A statement submitted with the application said a valid grid connection offer had been made, with a potential point of connection at the Hunston sub-station.

But an alternative would be to install a ‘private wire’ direct to the Chichester Food Park, on Bognor Road.

Mr Linzey said the group ‘recognise 100%’ the need for renewable energy.

He added: “We believe in renewable energy, and we know how crucial it is in the fight against climate change.

“But not at the cost of our countryside. Not here, in the heart of North Mundham Parish, where centuries-old landscapes, rich biodiversity, and our way of life is under threat from a vast industrial-sized solar farm development.

“Simply put, there are better locations than BMV land – brownfield sites, rooftops, and areas in the vast land holding of the applicant – where solar power can be appropriately sited without devastating our natural surroundings.

“We support solar, but we cannot support this.”

No date has been set for when the application will be put to the planning committee.

To view the details, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01859/FUL