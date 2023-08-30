Plan approved to demolish former NHS building in Eastbourne town centre and to build eight homes

A plan for permission in principle to demolish a former NHS building in Eastbourne town centre and to build eight homes has been approved conditionally.

The application for The Annex by Avenue House 1a in The Avenue was approved on August 25.

The NHS said the site, which is around 0.057 hectares, had previously been in use as office space to support the healthcare uses on the adjoining site but the building is now vacant and has been declared surplus to requirements.

A spokesperson from the NHS added that the site is sufficiently sized to enable a development of up to eight residential units whilst respecting the character and appearance of the application site and surrounding area. In the proposal it also says that there will be sufficient outdoor amenity space in the form of a communal garden.

The development will be car-free with no vehicle access or parking.

On the plans it says: “This is furthermore supported by a number of recently consented planning applications in the local area, within close proximity to the application site, and which include the provision of car-free developments or provision of car parking at lower rates than the applicable parking standards for residential developments.”

Secured cycle parking provision will also be included on the site in compliance with the East Sussex parking standards, which require the provision of one cycle space per residential unit.

The proposal states: “It has been demonstrated that there are no transport or highways matters that make this site unsuitable for residential development and that would prevent the site from being approved.”

It continues: “It is considered that the proposed development is acceptable and will not cause a ‘severe’ impact on the local road network.”

Although the plan has been approved unconditionally, it did receive one objection.

Fidelma Harris from Wharf Road said: "Parking in Wharf Road is already very problematic. Bin collections are often missed due to illegal parking on double yellow lines or poor parking causing issues as the lane is already narrow.”

She added: “I do not accept the suggestion that due to proximity to train and bus services the flat owners will not have cars. The area is already densely populated and clearly the parking issues have arisen as residents DO own cars.”

1 . Avenue House 1a, The Avenue, Eastbourne South east elevations - illustrative use only Photo: EBC planning portal

2 . Avenue House 1a, The Avenue, Eastbourne Site layout plan - illustrative use only Photo: EBC planning portal

3 . Avenue House 1a, The Avenue, Eastbourne North east elevations - illustrative use only Photo: EBC planning portal

4 . Avenue House 1a, The Avenue, Eastbourne Proposed block plan - illustrative use only Photo: EBC planning portal