A planning application has now been submitted amid plans for a sports hub in West Sussex, which would see new football pitches with floodlighting installed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Palmer Road Recreation Ground is a large public open space in north Angmering. It currently includes a sports pavilion, grass football pitches, a cricket wicket, and children’s play facilities. It has been identified as a strategic priority within the Local Plan for the provision of a community sports hub.

Arun District Council said the planning application for the Angmering Sports Hub has now been submitted and can now be viewed via the planning portal, using reference A/222/24/PL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “This application includes the proposed changes to the existing recreation ground only. This is because the land to the north, which is due to be transferred to the council, already has planning approval for sports pitches under Redrow's application.

Following a public consultation in July, plans for the Angmering Sports Hub project were updated. Photo: Arun District Council

"The two areas together will form the sports hub project and the planning documents refer to the sports hub as a whole facility.

“The application submission follows the public consultation in the summer which broadly welcomed the proposals. Various changes raised in the consultation were accommodated in the final designs.”

The council said the project programme is ‘subject to obtaining all the funds needed’ and the next step is to ‘prepare a grant application’ for Football Foundation funding.