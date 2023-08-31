Plan to demolish garage blocks in Eastbourne and to build five new homes is approved conditionally

A plan has been approved conditionally to demolish existing garage blocks in Eastbourne to build five homes along with parking and new site access.

The plan for three terraced three-bedroom dwellings and two semi-detached two-bedroom dwellings is for land off Biddenden Close.

The decision was made on August 23 and some of the 13 conditions are that the develop should commence within three years, that the plan should be carried out in accordance with the approved drawings, that it shall not be occupied until the car parking has been laid out along with a minimum of one electric vehicle charging point per dwelling, and that bin and cycle storage facilities are installed before anyone moves in.

Modular homes are set to be built on the site, which is currently occupied by domestic garages that are owned by Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) but have been transferred to Eastbourne Community Land Trust.

In the plans it says EBC has agreed to demolish the garages.

The site currently has parking spaces for 24 cars, but this is set to be reduced to five. There are also currently no cycle parking spaces, but this will be increased to 10.

Percival Penfold from Biddenden Close objected the proposal. He said: "Most households will have at least two cars and in addition to the loss of parking space caused by the demolition of the 24 garages, it is likely that the new development will further take up parking spaces presently used by the residents already living in the street.

"Each of the new houses will have their own designated parking space and therefore if the development goes ahead the present residents should equally be afforded their own parking space by the issue of a residents permit which would at least allow each residence to have one allocated parking space.”

Bernard Dobson from Biddenden Close also made an observation, while not objecting the proposals. They said: "Firstly, despite concerns expressed, the applicants are proposing to build a terrace of houses with the upper storey well in front of those in the existing ones, thus causing an obvious intrusion into the sight line as one looks along the street. Not aesthetically acceptable.”

The resident also raised concerns about road safety, parking in the area, and the ‘drab’ colour of the homes.

1 . Biddenden Close, Eastbourne Original proposed plan Photo: EBC planning portal

2 . Biddenden Close, Eastbourne Original proposed plan Photo: EBC planning portal

3 . Biddenden Close, Eastbourne Plans for the site Photo: EBC planning portal