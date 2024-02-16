Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday (February 14), Lewes District Council’s planning committee approved an application to extend and convert the former Kings Head public house, at the junction of Station Road and Lewes Road, into a development comprising nine apartments.

While it had been recommended for approval, the scheme had seen objections raised by Chailey Parish Council, which argued the proposal would result in the ‘overdevelopment of a small plot’.

The parish council also criticised the number of parking spaces and the proposed extension, arguing it would be “domineering” compared to the existing building.

Kings Head, North Chailey

Similar concerns have been raised by local residents, who have also raised concerns about the impact of the development on traffic and local infrastructure.

Ultimately, however, committee members considered the scheme to be a beneficial development.

Cllr Stella Spiteri (Lib Dem, Kingston) was among those to speak in favour of the scheme. She said: “I think it has been sensitively designed with good use of local materials that reflect the other buildings around it.”

The nine apartments would be a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

Unusually, the applicant had offered a Unilateral Undertaking for the proposed flats to only be marketed to those under the age of 35 years old for an initial six-month period. If they are not sold during this time, they will be marketed on a wider basis.