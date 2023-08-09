Planning application submitted for 400 new homes at Harbour Heights, Newhaven

A planning application has been submitted for the construction of 400 homes and around 1,500sqm of commercial floorspace at Harbour Heights.

The development plans promise new affordable homes and new employment spaces from Savills and BECG. However, plans have not been welcomed by some residents and local councillors.

Their vision “is to deliver a sustainable community featuring new homes including affordable housing along with other significant community benefits. This will include a nursery, café, employment space, and infrastructure upgrades. There will also be environmental improvements, a net gain in biodiversity, and public open spaces including a new ‘Shell Park’.”

Concerns that the infrastructure and facilities of the town cannot cope with the hundreds of new homes being built in Newhaven have been raised by multiple councillors. Concerns include a lack of NHS dentist spaces in the area, a scarcity of school places, overstretched GP surgeries and infrastructure for sewage and water.

Councillor Lesley Boniface (left) and Newhaven deputy mayor Kim Bishop (right). Photo: Izzi Vaughan

Deputy mayor of Newhaven, Kim Bishop, said: “I appreciate the need to provide more housing in Newhaven, however with the marina development having been agreed and building to start on Eastside, the infrastructure will be unable to cope. Schools and doctors are running at maximum capacity and the A259 comes to a standstill regularly around Newhaven.

“But most importantly, Harbour Heights (unlike the other developments) will be built on green fields that are teaming with wildlife such as badgers, skylarks and butterflies. The site sits adjacent to the cliff edge and the South Downs coastal path affording unique views of the harbour and its lighthouse. To lose this cushion of green natural beauty around Newhaven is a tragedy that should not be allowed to happen!"

The project was initially part of the 2016 Local Plan under the then Conservative controlled Lewes District Council. The Council is now a co-operative of Greens and Independent Councillors.

Savills and BECG say that “the site is in a sustainable location and would form a logical extension to Newhaven, enabling the town to meet its current housing and employment needs.”