Plans for a housing development in Stone Cross have been given the green light at appeal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a decision published on Friday (September 22), a planning inspector has approved proposals to build a terrace of nine houses on land adjacent to a property known as 5 Belle Vue Cottages in Hailsham Road.

The scheme had initially been submitted to Wealden District Council, with its planning committee south refusing planning permission due to councillors’ concerns about the density of houses and their impact on the character of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This decision was reached despite a recommendation for approval from planning officers. At the time, officers said the recommendation to approve was largely because of the district’s lack of a five-year housing land supply creating a presumption in favour of development.

Belle Vue Cottages plans

Ultimately, the inspector shared the view of planning officers, concluding that the benefits of the scheme — including the provision of new housing — would outweigh its drawbacks.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The development does not accord with the development plan taken as a whole. However, there are other material considerations, including provisions of the Framework, which override this finding.

“Consequently, for the reasons given above, subject to conditions, the development is acceptable and therefore the appeal succeeds.”