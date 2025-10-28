Plans for 19 new homes in Loxwood

Plans to build 19 homes in Loxwood are to be considered by Chichester District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application from BlackOnyx Hawthorne Limited, seeks permission to demolish Hawthorne Cottage and its outbuildings, which sit on just over one hectare of land in Guildford Road.

It will be decided by the planning committee on Wednesday November 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the development will be made up of eight two-bedroom, eight three-bedroom, and three four-bedroom houses. None of the new homes will be classed as affordable.

Plans to build 19 homes in Guildford Road, Loxwood, have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: Omega Architects

The council has received ten letters objecting to the plans, along with an objection from Loxwood Parish Council which pointed out that the site was not allocated for housing in the Loxwood Neighbourhood Plan,

Other concerns included over-development, with the proposals seen as ‘excessive, exacerbating existing infrastructure problems and unbalancing the village’.

Increased traffic was also on the list of worries, along with the impact on wildlife such as birds, bats, foxes, and deer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar application, for 18 homes on the site, was refused by the council in November 2021 for reasons including water neutrality issues.

Plans to build 19 homes in Guildford Road, Loxwood, have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

A design statement submitted with the latest application said the new homes would include water efficient measures and fittings as well as rainwater harvesting.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01316/FUL.