Plans to build 25 homes in Horsted Keynes have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application for land south of the Old Police House, in Birchgrove Road, was given the thumbs-up by the planning committee on Thursday (January 11).

Some 27 people objected to the plans, raising concerns about issues such as traffic, over-development, and whether the sewage system could cope with the extra demand.

Officers, though, felt the benefits of the new development – including eight homes which would be classed as affordable – would outweigh any harm caused.

A report to the committee said: “The proposal is considered to be of an appropriate design size and scale, that is in keeping with the existing village of Horsted Keynes while respecting the wider landscape impacts.

“The proposal is also considered to preserve the character and appearance of the wider Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

Committee members agreed with the officers, voting unanimously to approve the application from Sunley Estates Ltd.

Some concern was raised about the need to divert a public right of way round the balancing pond which will be placed to the south of the site.

Overall, though, the committee was happy with the plans, which John Dabell (Con, East Grinstead Town) described as ‘sympathetic’.

Chairman Gary Marsh (Con, Ardingly, Balcombe & Turners Hill) agreed.

He added: “These are the developments you want to see in villages.

“These little developments, if they’re done correctly, in years to come people wouldn’t even know they were new.

“That’s the good thing about it.”

The development will be made up of ten one-bedroom flats, one two-bedroom flat, six two-bedroom bungalows, three two-bedroom houses and five three-bedroom houses.

The eight homes classed as affordable will be made up of two First Homes and six for social or affordable rent.