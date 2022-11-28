Plans for a 400 home development east of Westergate are being prepared by Cala Homes.

The developer has submitted a scoping request for a full application for 400 dwellings with associated open space, access, surface water drainage and landscaping on land east of Westergate in Aldingbourne.

An environmental impact statement by Luken Beck, on behalf of Cala Homes, said vehicular access would be from Pine Close and plans includ a new road bridge on the eastern boundary with the Lidsey Rife.

The developemtn would provide a community hub including a 'new well located local centre', new retail, commercial and community facilities, a library facility and healthcare facilities, a new A29 route, a new two form primary school and sports pitches, the statement said.

The route for the new A29 will take traffic away from Westergate and Eastergate. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

The report sets out the main topics and informatin that will be contained withinn its environmental statement in order to enable th ecouncil to consult with the relevnt stakeholders.

It said the site is agricultural and improved grassland east of Westergate with the railway boundary to the south, Lidsey Rife to the east and Westergate and Eastergate to the west and north.

"It is important to note that this site is not within an environmentally sensitive area, although there are likely significant environmental effects that need to be avoided or mitigated through design or good practice measures during construction," the statement said.

The topics to be assessed are air quality, noise, ecology, landscape and visual effects, water resources and flood risk, transport and traffic.

