Plans to build up to 492 homes and a primary school in Plaistow have been refused by Chichester District Council.

The outline application from Artemis Land & Agriculture Ltd sought permission to build across six fields at Crouchlands Farm, in Rickmans Lane.

But it was refused by planning officers on a number of grounds.

They included the site being outside any settlement boundary in an unsustainable location that would leave its residents reliant on cars; the impact on the character and appearance of the area, ancient woodland and protected species; and the application not showing how it would acceptably dispose of foul waste.

Two options had been submitted to the council.

The first included 492 homes – 147 classed as affordable – if no school was included.

The second included 412 homes – 124 classed as affordable – and a two form entry primary school with provision for early years and children with special educational needs.

The council received 40 letters objecting to the plans on top of objections from the Plaistow Village Trust, Wisborough Green Parish Council, Plaistow and Ifold Parish Council, and Loxwood Parish Council.

West Sussex County Council filed an objection as lead local flood authority, stating there was ‘a significant chance of increasing flood risk downstream in locations where surface water flood risk is already high and where there is fluvial flood risk’.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 22/03131/OUTEIA.

A second application for Crouchlands Farm, for 108 homes was also refused.