Plans for 50 Kirdford homes before councillors again

Plans to build up to 50 homes in Kirdford are to be considered by Chichester District Council for the second time.

The outline application from Welbeck Land for land west of Townfield, was given the nod by the planning committee in July on the proviso that a S106 Agreement be completed.

The Agreement, which lays out things such as what contributions the developer would make to the area’s infrastructure, was not completed before the council adopted its Local Plan in August – so it has to be looked at again.

This time, 40 per cent of the homes – 20 in total – will be classed as affordable, rather than 30 per cent.

The application will be decided by the planning committee on Wednesday November 5, where the recommendation from officers will be to permit.

The council has received 149 letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised including harm to the rural character of the village, a lack of infrastructure, flooding and drainage, and the impact on the ecology of the area.

If approved again, the development, which will be known as Townfield Meadows, will include an access road from the point where Townfield and Cornwood meet. It will be made up of six one-bedroom, 18 two-bedroom, 18 three-bedroom, and eight four-bedroom homes.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 21/00466/OUT.