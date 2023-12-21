Plans for 850 Chichester homes to be considered
The outline application for the second phase of the West of Chichester Strategic Development Location will be considered during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday January 10.
The first phase of development was granted planning permission in 2018 and work is well under way, with around 500 people living in the new homes.
The latest application, from Vistry Group and Miller Homes, is for land to the west of Centurion Way, land at Bishop Luffa School, land at and next to Westgate, and land to the north-east of Old Broyle Road and St Paul’s Road.
As well as the new homes, it includes 5.3 hectares of employment land, extensions to the community facility and primary school which were approved for the first phase, open space including the northern Country Park, and playing pitches.
A spine road – the Southern Access Road – will run from Old Broyle Road to Westgate, with access closed from Clay Lane.
The council has received 315 objections to the plans, with concerns raised including the loss of agricultural land and the impact on ancient woodland, traffic issues and pollution.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 22/01485/OUTEIA.