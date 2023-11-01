BREAKING
Plans for 94 new homes in Chichester hamlet to be looked at again

Plans to build 94 homes in Runcton are to be looked at again by Chichester District Council’s planning committee.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:07 GMT
The application from Landlink Estates Ltd for Charmans Field, in Marsh Lane, was deferred during a meeting in July when the majority of members felt they needed more information before being able to come to a decision.

Questions about foul and surface water drainage, lighting, transport, the upkeep of Pagham Rife and the area’s education provision were raised, with officers asked to find the answers.

The council received 61 objections to the plans, along with concerns and objections from Oving Parish Council, North Mundham Parish Council and Pagham Parish Council.

Plans to build 94 homes in Runcton are to be considered by Chichester District Council. Picture: CDCPlans to build 94 homes in Runcton are to be considered by Chichester District Council. Picture: CDC
The plans, which included a new access from Lagness Road as well as public open space, and new foot-way and cycleway links, were effectively a resubmission of an earlier application for 113 homes, which was refused by officers under delegated powers in April 2022.

The major difference between that application and the latest was that, in 2022 the council had a five-year supply of housing land so had the power to refuse such applications.

Now it only has a 4.7-year supply so something called the ’tilted balance’ comes into play – essentially the need to build more homes outweighs many of the concerns about where they are being built.

Another concern raised by speakers and councillors during July’s meeting was the loss of food-growing land, with the report to the committee saying the site had been in ‘long time arable use’.

Plans to build 94 homes in Runcton are to be considered by Chichester District Council. Picture: CDCPlans to build 94 homes in Runcton are to be considered by Chichester District Council. Picture: CDC
Henry Potter (Con, Goodwood) said: “This land-grabbing surely has got to stop, especially when food production is threatened.”

On the issue of drainage, Mr Potter pointed out that the name Marsh Lane – which he described as a rat-run – should have been a give-away.

The application will be discussed by the planning committee on Wednesday (November 8).

