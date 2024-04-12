Plans for a new East Wittering skate park submitted
and live on Freeview channel 276
The application from East Wittering Parish Council seeks permission to remove the steel half-pipe currently in Downview Recreation Ground and build an improved skate-park further up the field.
A design statement submitted with the application said the half-pipe, which was installed before 2008, was ‘no longer fit for purpose’ and could only be used by one person at a time.
The proposed new skate-park went through five designs and a string of consultations.
It was finalised in September 2023, 15 months after the idea was first raised.
The development of a new skate-park has been very much a community affair.
Things were kicked off by Cllr Richard Ford in June 2022, when he delivered 100 letters to people living near the recreation ground.
More than £62,000 was pledged by businesses and individuals via various fund-raisers, including an auction.
The design statement added: “Consultation has found that the young people in the area have no dedicated facility of a suitable nature to allow them to use their skateboards, wheelchairs, scooters, skates or BMX bikes safely and appropriately.”
It said the proposed skate-park would provide:
- A safe environment for skateboards, BMX, wheelchairs, scooters and other wheeled sports users;
- A positive, diversionary activity for young people, reducing their likelihood of engaging in negative behaviour
- Opportunity for progression within the varied associated activities;
- A picturesque design and construction, sympathetic to the surrounding landscape. Not hidden from view but softly integrated;
- An area that offers interest for passive users – being appealing to view for spectators and passers-by.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00750/FUL.