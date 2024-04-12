Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application from East Wittering Parish Council seeks permission to remove the steel half-pipe currently in Downview Recreation Ground and build an improved skate-park further up the field.

A design statement submitted with the application said the half-pipe, which was installed before 2008, was ‘no longer fit for purpose’ and could only be used by one person at a time.

The proposed new skate-park went through five designs and a string of consultations.

Plans to remove and rebuild an East Wittering skate park have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: Canvas Spaces Ltd

It was finalised in September 2023, 15 months after the idea was first raised.

The development of a new skate-park has been very much a community affair.

Things were kicked off by Cllr Richard Ford in June 2022, when he delivered 100 letters to people living near the recreation ground.

More than £62,000 was pledged by businesses and individuals via various fund-raisers, including an auction.

The design statement added: “Consultation has found that the young people in the area have no dedicated facility of a suitable nature to allow them to use their skateboards, wheelchairs, scooters, skates or BMX bikes safely and appropriately.”

It said the proposed skate-park would provide:

A safe environment for skateboards, BMX, wheelchairs, scooters and other wheeled sports users;

A positive, diversionary activity for young people, reducing their likelihood of engaging in negative behaviour

Opportunity for progression within the varied associated activities;

A picturesque design and construction, sympathetic to the surrounding landscape. Not hidden from view but softly integrated;

An area that offers interest for passive users – being appealing to view for spectators and passers-by.