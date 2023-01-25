Rother District Council has said it is in talks about passing some of its services to Bexhill Town Council.

To clear up some inaccuracies about the proposed change, Rother District Council published a statement on its website, which read: “Since the early 70s, we’ve been providing public conveniences (and other discretionary services) for Bexhill-on-sea and across parts of Rother.

“As part of national guidelines, we’ve been devolving services to our parishes and towns for many years.

"However, as Bexhill didn’t have a Town Council until recently, we’ve been the sole provider of services to the town, with the costs shared amongst all Rother residents.

Bexhill Town Hall.

“Now Bexhill-on-sea has its own town council it is right that some services provided by the district are passed to them.”

These plans have led some residents to worry that passing services to the town council would result in ‘double taxation’. However, RDC has said ‘this isn’t the case’ as once the services are transferred, they will stop paying and collecting c ouncil tax to run the services.

RDC added: “At its last meeting, the Town Council agreed to continue with lease negotiations (for the devolvement of the public conveniences) and that the final decision will be taken in March.

“But in order for any transfer of service to happen, certain legal actions must be carried out.

“One of these is disposal notices – which are needed if a public convenience building has any adjoining land.

"This might be a small garden area or a space just big enough for an access ramp for wheelchair users.

"Some, but not all, of the 14 public conveniences have adjoining land and are therefore listed in the disposal notice which was published last week.

“Finally, we have a duty to our council taxpayers to manage our finances and protect services in the best way we can.

"We have a record of sound financial management – even in the face of years of Government budget reductions and increasing cost pressures – and we want to protect discretionary services such as public conveniences.