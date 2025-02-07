Plans for hundreds of new homes in East Grinstead are to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hybrid application for land south and west of Imberhorne Upper School, in Imberhorne Lane, will be decided by the planning committee on Thursday (February 13).

The first part of the application, from Welbeck Strategic Land, seeks outline permission for up to 550 homes, a 150-home care village, land for a primary school, a neighbourhood centre and allotments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second part seeks full permission for playing fields, a sports pavilion and running track along with green space, parking and a pedestrian/cycle link from Imberhorne Lane.

Image: Welbeck Land

The council has received 475 objections to the plans, with concerns raised including the loss of countryside and high quality agricultural land, traffic and road safety, and a lack of infrastructure to support the increase in population.

If the application is approved – as recommended by planning officers – the homes will be made up of one-to-five-bedroom houses and flats. Some 165 of them will be classed as affordable.

Having weighed up the pros and cons of the development, a report from officers said: “It is not considered that the adverse impacts of the development would significantly or demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the proposal.”

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/2699.