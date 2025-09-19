Plans for Littlehampton Scout and community building refused

Plans for a new Scouts’ building have been refused by Arun District Council on drainage grounds.

Members of the council’s planning committee refused the plans at their meeting on Wednesday, September 17, due to an objection from the council’s drainage team.

Plans would have seen a single-storey modular building , used to increase capacity of the existing Scout Hall in Linden Park, Littlehamptonand, provide an extra space for activities and youth groups.

In their reasons for refusal, the council wrote: “The proposal has not provided a drainage strategy, or satisfactorily demonstrated that on-site infiltration is unviable, nor has it provided adequate source control measures or evidence of existing site conditions.

The proposed Scout Hall addition in Littlehampton: Picture Arun District Council planning portal/Local Democracy Reporting Service

“As a result, it is not possible to determine whether surface water runoff would be discharged at reduced rates or volumes.

“Overall, it has not been demonstrated that the risk of surface water flooding would not increase on site or elsewhere.”

Martin Lury (Ldem, Bersted) said it was a ‘very laudable’ proposal and a ‘shame’ the drainage proposals had not been submitted, adding the committee likely would have ‘wholeheartedly’ supported the plans.

Mike Northeast (Lab, Courtwick with Toddington) said he hoped the council would work closer with the Scouts if they reapplied to help with them through the technicalities of planning, saying the council could possibly waive the fees if the Scouts were to reapply.

Committee Chair Simon Mcdougall (Lab, Pevensey) said if the fees were waived, the council would be setting a precedent for ‘all kinds’ of applications to request the fee to be dropped, but looked forward to another application for the plans in the future.

The plans saw letters of support from Littlehampton Town Council and and from four residents, who highlighted the potential positive investment into the community.

One objection from a resident was received, over the removal of six ‘healthy, mature’ trees and could harm biodiversity at the site.