Plans for new entrance gateway arch in Eastbourne town centre approved

Plans for a new entrance gateway arch in Eastbourne town centre have been approved.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new arch will be built in Victoria Place in Terminus Road.

Whilst sharing the artist’s impression of what the road will look like once it’s completed, a spokesperson for Eastbourne BID said: "The street will feature a Victorian arch at the top, heritage lampposts and seating, awnings for the businesses and a colourful artwork at the seafront end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The joint project between Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) and East Sussex County Council (ESCC) was made possible following a £19.8 million grant from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Artist's impression of Victoria Place. Photo: Eastbourne BID

According to the two authorities, the project will see the road transformed into a ‘more attractive and vibrant destination for everyone to enjoy’, with al fresco dining, new paving, street furniture and newly-planted trees and flowers.

Work on the main section of Victoria Place resumed on Monday, September 8 following a pause during the summer holidays.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council added: “Once complete, this phase of the major town centre improvement scheme will enhance accessibility and give priority to those walking, using wheelchairs and other mobility aids.

"It will also improve connections between the town centre and the seafront.”