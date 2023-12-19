Plans for nine-storey extension to the former Lloyds Bank building in Haywards Heath approved

Plans to add a nine-storey extension to the former Lloyds Bank building in Haywards Heath have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application from Perrymount Holdings Ltd was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee.

In 2021, permission was given under prior approval consent to change the use of the site in Perrymount Road and convert the offices into 38 flats.

This latest application will increase that number by 60 – though none of them will be classed as affordable.

A report to the committee said the scheme would not be viable if affordable housing was included. Instead, the developer will pay £663,041 to pay for it elsewhere.

This did not sit well with a number of councillors, with Eric Prescott (Con, Handcross & Pease Pottage) describing the situation as ‘a tragedy’.

Chairman Christopher Phillips (Ind, Copthorne & Worth) said he knew councillors would be ‘disappointed’ but that the situation would be looked at again once 75 per cent of the flats were occupied.

Another disappointment was the number of parking spaces being provided – 45 for 98 flats, only nine of which would be electric vehicle charging points.

As well as the nine-storey extension, the plans included a two-storey rooftop extension on the old four-storey building – which has already been built – a rooftop amenity deck, parking, and bin and bike stores.

The plans were approved by six votes to three with one abstention.