Plans for padel courts at Worthing Rugby Club withdrawn
The application for four padel tennis courts at the club, in Roundstone Lane, was withdrawn following concerns of the impact of noise on the club’s neighbours.
Arun District Council’s environmental health team submitted a holding objection to the plans, as no noise impact assessment had been provided by the applicant, Padel Projects UK.
Padel Projects was advised by officers that they would be recommending refusal should the plans go to committee, and that they should withdraw and resubmit the plans with a completed noise assessment.
The council said it would not give the applicant a time extension, as the plans would need to be resubmitted for the noise assessment to be considered.
An agent on behalf of Padel Projects said the applicant was ‘frustrated’ as the application had taken about two months to put together, but would be looking to resubmit with a noise impact assessment and other acoustic proposals.
Padel is a described as a mix of tennis, squash, and badminton, and played on an enclosed court with the walls part of the game.
