An application to make use of the derelict site where the Martlets Hall used to stand was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (October 13).

Robert Eggleston (Lib Dem, Burgess Hill – Meeds) has spoken repeatedly about the condition of the site – which he called ‘a complete eyesore’ – and said the pop-up park was ‘better late than never’.

But he raised concerns about the surface of the site, which is littered with loose gravel and trip hazards, reminding the council of its liability should anyone be hurt.

Burgess Hill Pop Up Park.

The park will be in place for 18 months and will include trees and plants around the edge, a number of benches, and two ships containers with cedar clad sliding doors which will be used for storage and possibly as a kiosk.

Two table tennis tables will also be put in place – a decision which was treated with some amusement by Mr Eggleston.

He said: “We will get ridiculed by the residents of Burgess Hill for plonking two ping-pong tables [there].

“I don’t know if anyone’s tried to play ordinary ping-pong in the open air on a windy day but it’s nigh on impossible.”

Funding for the project was dealt with during a meeting of the cabinet on June 6, when it was agreed that an earmarked reserve of £100,000 would be created using money from the council’s general reserve.