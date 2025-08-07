Plans for seven Petworth homes refused

Plans to build seven homes in Petworth have been refused by the South Downs National Parks Authority.

The application from Newman Developments Ltd sought permission to build four three-bedroom and three two-bedroom houses on land next to The Watermill, at Halfway Bridge, Lodsworth.

It was rejected by planning officers on grounds including over-development and how it would impact the ‘landscape and scenic beauty of the National Park’.

The Authority’s design officer said three or four homes could comfortably be built on the site, but not seven.

The planning officer’s report said: “The site is located on the edge of a small hamlet and forms part of the surrounding rural landscape, the proposed number of houses in this rural context negatively affect the landscape character and do not sensitively integrate with the local character and its special qualities.

“Additionally, the lack of information relating to Water Neutrality, means that it is impossible to state that the proposed development will not have an adverse effect on protected habitats, species or water quality and therefore these are also recommended as reason for refusal.”

The council received letters both supporting and objecting to the plans.

Concerns raised by objectors included over-development, light pollution and parking issues. But supporters felt the development would be ‘a sensible, creative and sensitive use of a brownfield site which is currently an eyesore and quite out of place’.

To view the application, log on to planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk and search for 24/00451/FUL.