Plans for six homes in Eastergate have been refused by Arun District Council over environmental concerns.

The plans were for six homes on land off Eastergate Lane, next to Stoneyfield Cottages, with access from Eastergate Lane.

Council officers refused the plans for being outside the built up area boundary and not providing enough information about drainage, as well as being within 12 kilometres of Singleton and Cocking Tunnels Special Area of Conservation buffer zone.

Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council objected saying it would harm the area’s sewer system, floodwater drainage and biodiversity.

Three residents also objected to the plans on the same grounds, adding it would harm the ‘rural character’ of the area, and could worsen ‘inadequate local infrastructure’ including the number of potholes.