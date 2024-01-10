BREAKING

Plans for solar panels at Kirdford Village Hall submitted to Chichester District Council

Plans to install solar panels at Kirdford Village Hall have been submitted to Chichester District Council.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:24 GMT
Kirdford Village Hall. Image: GoogleMapsKirdford Village Hall. Image: GoogleMaps
Kirdford Village Hall. Image: GoogleMaps

Plans to install solar panels at Kirdford Village Hall have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

If approved, the application would see an array of 30 panels installed on the south-facing roof of the hall in Village Road.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/02905/PA14J

Related topics:Chichester District Council