Plans for solar panels at Kirdford Village Hall submitted to Chichester District Council
Plans to install solar panels at Kirdford Village Hall have been submitted to Chichester District Council.
If approved, the application would see an array of 30 panels installed on the south-facing roof of the hall in Village Road.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/02905/PA14J