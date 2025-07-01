Plans revealed for 50 new homes in West Sussex village

Plans to build 50 homes in Kirdford are to be considered by Chichester District Council.

The outline application from Welbeck Land for land west of Townfield, will be considered by the planning committee on Wednesday (July 9).

Recommended by officers for approval, 30% of the homes in the development will be classed as affordable.

But the council has received almost 150 letters objecting to the plans. Concerns raised included harm to the rural character of Kirdford caused by a ‘disproportionately large’ extension to the village, a lack of infrastructure, flooding and drainage, and the impact on the ecology of the area.

The site where 50 homes are proposed. Image: Welbeck Land

Objections were also received from the four parish councils – Kirdford, Ebernoe, Plaistow & Ifold, and Wisborough Green.

Should the application be approved, the development will include an access road from the point where Townfield and Cornwood meet. It will be made up of eight one-bedroom, 18 two-bedroom, 16 three-bedroom, and eight four-bedroom homes.

A design statement submitted with the application said the development would be known as Townfield Meadows and would be ‘well connected to the village and services through an enhanced pedestrian and cycle network’, while also providing natural play spaces for children of various ages.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 21/00466/OUT.