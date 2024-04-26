How the 110 planned Pagham homes in Summer Lane could look. Sourced from Arun District Council's planning portal

The homes are planned for land south of Summer Lane, just west of an approved development for 350 homes also off Summer Lane, and north of another approved development for 65 homes at Church Barton House.

The site is on the edge of the South Pagham Masterplan Area as part of an ‘urban expansion’ to Bognor Regis in Arun’s Local Plan – although the site is not within the existing area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans were drawn up by architects Ridge and Partners on behalf of developer Northgate Properties, and show a mix of one to four bed homes, all at a height of two storeys to remain in keeping with the area.

The development would provide a rate of 30 per cent affordable housing, or 33 affordable homes, with 67 per cent of those being affordable rent, in line with the council’s affordable housing requirements.

It would also see five play spaces, one LEAP and four LAPs, with 17,079 sqm of open space including the play spaces, twice the 9,075 sqm of open space required by the council for a development of its size.

Around 14 letters of objection have been submitted by residents so far, calling the plans ‘soulless’, a potential ‘environmental disaster’, ‘irresponsible’, ‘excessive’ and ‘overwhelming’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main concerns listed by residents were overdevelopment, further strain on already struggling services like the NHS, loss of countryside and potential increases in traffic congestion in the village.

No official objections to the plans, like the parish council or West Sussex County Council, have been made so far.

Another set of plans were submitted for the same site to the council in March for 120 homes, which received roughly 43 letters of representation from residents objecting to the plans, and are still up for approval.

These plans also drew objections from Pagham Parish Council, walking group Ramblers Sussex and the West Sussex County Council’s flood risk team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad