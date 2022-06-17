The application for Paddocks, Days Lane, was to change the use of part of the house to office space, change of use of a former garage building and alterations to the buildings to allow increase in capacity for children of up to 10 and staff up to six at the Coach House.

Arun District Council officers said a condition was imposed on changing The Coach House from residential to a a children’s therapeutic community centre for a maximum of 12 children on the site at any one time and 11 staff to safeguard the privacy and amenity of adjoining occupiers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said Paddocks is a detached building with a habitable roof space and a large garage attached to the northern elevation of The Coach House.

Plans have been approved to increase the capacity of a specialist school in Aldingbourne

The site was a dwelling and associated garden but now forms part of The Coach House (located immediately to the south) which provides therapeutic residential care and education.

Aldingbourne Parish Council had no objection to the plan but said there should be consideration of an ecological assessment to see the implications on bat habitats.

While also raising no objection, Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council had concern with regards to parking provisions for staff at this school and said the National Trust car parks are often used for parking.

The National Trust was concerned about the level of parking provision.