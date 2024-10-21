Plans to build 108 homes at a former brickworks near East Grinstead approved for a second time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build 108 homes at a former brickworks near East Grinstead, have been approved for a second time by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application from Ashill Regen Ltd, for the West Hoathly Brickworks, Sharpthorne, was initially given the nod by the planning committee in March.

But it came to the table again after it was realised that a mistake had been made during the advertising phase of the application.

While it had been advertised as a ‘major’ application, it had not been advertised correctly as a ‘departure’ from development plan policy or as a development ‘affecting the setting of a listed building’.

Layout of the West Hoathly Brickworks development. Image: Ashill Regen

After taking legal advice, it was decided that the application should be re-advertised in August and put to the committee again.

On top of that, the Secretary of State placed a hold on the decision, directing the council not to grant permission without specific authorisation.

That hold was later lifted when she decided not to call in the decision for a second look.

During a meeting on Thursday (October 17), the committee reaffirmed its decision to approve the plans by seven votes to two.

West Hoathly Brickworks development. Image: GoogleMaps

Before the March meeting, the council received 368 representations from members of the public, with concerns raised including over-development of the site, harm to the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and a ‘lack of vision and imagination’ when designing the scheme.

The new development will include 33 homes which will be classed as affordable and 75 to be sold on the open market.

The development will include a Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG).

A SANG is a recreational site created to attract residents away from sites that are protected for their ecology – such as Ashdown Forest – and are sensitive to activities such as dog walking.

There will be 272 parking spaces – six in a car park dedicated to the SANG – including allocated,

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/0827.