Plans to build 25 homes in Horsted Keynes submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

Plans to build 25 homes in Horsted Keynes have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The application for land south of the Old Police House, in Birchgrove Road, will be discussed by the planning committee on Thursday (January 11). While officers have recommended the plans be approved, the council has received objections from 27 people.

Concerns raised included an increase in traffic, over-development, and whether the sewage system could cope with the extra demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers, though, felt the benefits of the new development – including eight homes which would be classed as affordable – would outweigh any harm caused.

Plans to build 25 homes in Horsted Keynes have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council. Image: Sunley Estates Ltd

A report to the committee said: “The proposal is considered to be of an appropriate design size and scale, that is in keeping with the existing village of Horsted Keynes while respecting the wider landscape impacts.

“The proposal is also considered to preserve the character and appearance of the wider Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

The application, from Sunley Estates Ltd, includes a balancing pond and the creation of a biodiversity area.