Plans to build 25 homes in Horsted Keynes submitted to Mid Sussex District Council
The application for land south of the Old Police House, in Birchgrove Road, will be discussed by the planning committee on Thursday (January 11). While officers have recommended the plans be approved, the council has received objections from 27 people.
Concerns raised included an increase in traffic, over-development, and whether the sewage system could cope with the extra demand.
Officers, though, felt the benefits of the new development – including eight homes which would be classed as affordable – would outweigh any harm caused.
A report to the committee said: “The proposal is considered to be of an appropriate design size and scale, that is in keeping with the existing village of Horsted Keynes while respecting the wider landscape impacts.
“The proposal is also considered to preserve the character and appearance of the wider Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”
The application, from Sunley Estates Ltd, includes a balancing pond and the creation of a biodiversity area.
To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/2172.