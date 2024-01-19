Plans to build 30 homes next to Sussex hospital approved by Mid Sussex District Council

Plans to build 30 homes next to East Grinstead’s Queen Victoria Hospital have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

Image: Brookworth Homes

The application from Brookworth Homes Limited and the Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (January 18).

But the decision was by no means unanimous.

Passionate appeals from members of the public about traffic safety and the loss of trees were backed by ward councillors and some members of the committee.

The main concern lay with Blackwell Farm Road – the only road from the town which leads onto Oakfield Road, from which the new homes would be accessed.

Ward councillor and former town mayor Margaret Belsey raised concerns about the safety of children going to and from the nearby primary school.

She pointed out that cars were parked on both sides of Blackwell Farm Road, with cars ‘ducking and diving into space’ so that they could pass each other.

Dick Sweatman (Con, East Grinstead Herontye) described the road as being ‘absolutely horrendous’.

He added that he felt that West Sussex Highways – which raised no objections to the plans – had ‘got it wrong’.

Planning officers, though, said the highways team was aware of the the issues but didn’t think the new development would ‘result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety or result in severe cumulative impacts on the operation of the highway network’.

Councillors asked for a condition to be included in the construction management plan that no construction vehicles should use the road during school dropping off and picking up times.

The application was approved by six votes to four with two abstentions.

The development will be made up of two blocks of six flats alongside detached and semi-detached houses.

Twelve of the new homes – 40 per cent – will be classed as affordable.

A spokesman for both applicants said: “The development brings with it a huge financial benefit to the Queen Victoria Hospital itself.

“The site is owned entirely by the Trust and therefore, with planning permission being granted, they will benefit from the funds when the site is sold.

“The income generated for the hospital will run to several million pounds.”

The site is allocated for housing in the Mid Sussex Local Plan.