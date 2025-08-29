Plans to build 3,000 homes West of Ifield validated by Horsham District Council

Plans to build 3,000 homes West of Ifield have been validated by Horsham District Council.

The hybrid application from Homes England, made up of more than 330 documents, can now be viewed on the council’s website.

Letters will be going out to neighbouring homes on Thursday (September 4), with site notices going up at the same time. From that point, anyone wishing to comment either for or against the plans has 21 days to do so.

Campaign group Save West of Ifield will be holding a series of workshops to help anyone who would like guidance on how to respond. The first one will be held on September 11 at Ifield West Community Centre, at 7.30pm.

A hybrid application to build 3,000 West of Ifield has been received by Horsham District Council. Image: Homes England

The outline part of the application will cover the 3,000 homes, business, service, storage and industrial buildings, a hotel, community and education facilities, gypsy and traveller pitches, open space and sports pitches, as well as pedestrian and cycle routes.

The full element will cover infrastructure such as the Crawley western relief road (Multi-Modal Corridor), access from Charlwood Road, crossing points, and access infrastructure for the school site and future development.

Ruth Fletcher, cabinet member for planning & infrastructure, said: “This is a major application with significant implications for our district and its communities. We are committed to ensuring a transparent and inclusive planning process, and I strongly encourage residents, local businesses and community groups to review the proposals and share their views.

“Public feedback is vital in helping us assess the potential impacts and benefits of this development.”

To view the application and leave comments, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/25/1312.