Plans to build 36 homes in Sayers Common recommended to Mid Sussex District Council for approval

The hybrid application for land north of Reeds Lane also includes outline plans for two three-bedroom self/custom-build plots on the same site.

The plans, from Reside Developments Ltd, will be discussed during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (October 13).

A similar application, for a total of 30 homes ws refused in 2018.

Plans to build 36 homes in Sayers Common have been recommended to Mid Sussex District Council for approval.

The council has received 25 letters of objection with concerns including the fact the site is outside the built-up area boundary, over-development putting a strain on the village, and safety along the relatively narrow road.

If approved, the development will be built in three phases, starting with the demolition of a detached home called Lyndon to make way for an access road.

The one, two, three and four-bedroom homes will be made up of 26 for sale at market rates and 12 which will be classed as affordable.

A report to the committee said: “The proposed design, layout and scale of the development is considered acceptable and would not cause harm to the character and appearance of the area.”

