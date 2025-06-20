Plans to build 36 homes on land next to Mid Sussex hospital approved

Plans to build 36 homes on land next to East Grinstead’s Queen Victoria Hospital have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, from Macar Partnerships (QVH) Ltd, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (June 20).

Permission for 30 homes had been given in January 2024 but a new application was submitted after the ownership of the land changed hands. The site is also allocated for 40 homes in the District Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council receive just shy of 100 responses to two consultations, with issues raised including the loss of trees and green space, over-development, and road safety – especially along Blackwell Farm Road.

Permission has been given to build homes on land at Queen Victoria Hospital. Image: AMA Chartered Architects

The majority of the trees on the site have already been cleared, in line with the earlier planning permission. One speaker raised safety concerns, saying that, without them, the pond on the site – once a quarry – would cause subsidence and collapse of ‘anything built within 10m of it’.

She told the committee that, should they approve the plans, hundreds of residents would be giving them ‘a Paddington hard stare, because you clearly would have forgotten your manners and who you actually represent’.

Another speaker asked what had changed since 2006, when plans for 80 homes were refused, with highway safety being one of the grounds to do so. She pointed out that the traffic situation was ‘twice as bad’ now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the committee said that issues such as stability would be addressed as part of the building regulations process, which is the responsibility of the applicant.

In the end, the committee agreed with the recommendation of planning officers and approved the plans by 11 votes to one.

Dick Sweatman (Con, East Grinstead Herontye) said he was ‘a little bit disapointed’ by the suggestion that committee members weren’t representing their residents.

The committee has to work to the planning rules, no matter how frustrating they may sometimes be. If they don’t, then any decision to refuse an application is likely to be overturned on appeal – a costly process. This was even more likely given that a previous application had already been approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sweatman said: “From a planning policy point of view, you can’t go back and change things that have already been approved. I’d like to but we can’t.”

The development will be made up of four one-bedroom, eight two-bedroom, 18 three-bedroom and six four-bedroom homes. Access will be via Oakfield Way, and 15 of the homes (40%) will be classed as affordable.

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/24/2704.