Plans to build a block of 17 flats in Haywards Heath approved by Mid Sussex District Council

Linden House, Haywards Heath. Image: Lewis & Co Planning

The application, from Linden House Developments Ltd, for Southdowns Park was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (March 14).

The permission means that the three-storey Linden House, which used to be nurses’ accommodation but has been empty for years, will be demolished.

It will be replaced with a part-three and part-four storey block made up of four one-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom flats.

The proposed replacement for Linden House, Haywards Heath. Image: Lewis & Co Planning

A spokesman for the applicant described Linden House as ‘a blight on the Southdowns Park estate’ which ‘attracts anti-social behaviour and is in need of development’.

In June 2021 the council gave outline permission for 14 flats to be built on the site.

This was found not to be financially viable, with the developer making no contributions to the infrastructure of the area.

This time around, with 17 flats, financial contributions will be made towards a number of schemes including education, libraries, the South Road pedestrian improvement scheme, a play area in Barry Drive and/or Sandy Vale, kick-about facilities in Barry Drive and/or Sandy Vale and/or Victoria Park, and a £362,000 sum towards affordable housing.

Officers said the new design was a ‘marked improvement’ on the one approved in 2021.

John Dabell (Con, East Grinstead Town) said: “Those who have visited this site will have seen with horror what’s there now.”

Mike Kennedy (Lib Dem, Burgess Hill Dunstall) added: “The integration of the proposed building and the way that the design’s been put together so that the brickwork matches the former chapel behind it is excellent.

“It really is a very good project, particularly as it’s replacing a derelict, dilapidated building that’s been an eyesore for decades.”

Concerns were raised by Christine Cherry (Lib Dem, Burgess Hill St Andrews) that only 14 parking spaces were being provided for the 17 flats.

But chair Gary Marsh (Con, Ardingly, Balcombe & Turners Hill) pointed out that there were no restrictions along parts of the nearby Colwell Road, which staff from the nearby Princess Royal Hospital tended to use for parking.