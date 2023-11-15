Plans to build a parcel distribution centre approved on land which could be safeguarded for possible Gatwick Airport expansion
The application for land on Hydehurst Lane, Northgate, was given the nod by Crawley Borough Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (November 14).
The decision means that a cluster of former farm buildings on the 3.4 hectare site will be demolished and a 144m long warehouse containing 5,900sqm of employment and logistics floorspace will be built.
The two-storey building will be operated by parcel delivery firm DPD.
The meeting was told that the development would create 130 jobs from entrance level up.
Questions were asked about the timing of the application.
The council’s emerging Local Plan is due to be examined by the Secretary of State in the next few days.
The new Plan places the development site inside the boundary of safeguarded land, while the current one places it just outside.
The matter was raised in an objection from Gatwick Airport Limited’s planning department, which said allowing the development would run contrary to the policy GAT2 in the draft Local Plan which protects that land from development.
There was also an objection from the council’s listed building officer, who said there would be ‘some residual harm’ to the setting of Gatwick Manor Inn and RowleyFarm.
Officers, though, recommended the application for approval and committee members agreed.
A report to the committee said: “The development of the site would create a large modern warehouse unit, which is considered acceptable in planning policy terms and would help support Manor Royal.”
To view the application from abrdn UK Real Estate Fund, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2023/0197/FUL.