Great Common, Kirdford. Image: Kirdford Parish Council

The application from Kirdford Parish Council seeks permission to build the pavilion on Great Common, in Plaistow Road.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “The site previously had a timber-framed pavilion which was built circa 1931 but this unfortunately burnt down during the Covid lock-down in 2020.

“Due to the pandemic a rebuild was not possible so the site was made safe and utility supplies were disconnected.”

As well as being home to Loxwood and Kirdford Football Club, Grand Common is used by dog walkers and for other recreational activities.

The loss of the old building has left the site without toilet or changing facilities, something the parish council hopes to remedy.