Plans to build care home on the site of a kennels in Washington to be considered by Horsham District Council - yet again

Plans to build a care home on the site of a kennels in Washington are to be considered by Horsham District Council yet again.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2024, 15:51 GMT
Proposed layout for car home and bungalows at the Old Clayton Boarding Kennels. Image: The Highwood Homes LtdProposed layout for car home and bungalows at the Old Clayton Boarding Kennels. Image: The Highwood Homes Ltd
Proposed layout for car home and bungalows at the Old Clayton Boarding Kennels. Image: The Highwood Homes Ltd

The application to build a 60-bed home and eight bungalows at the Old Clayton Boarding Kennels, in Storrington Road, Washington, was approved in June but will be looked at again after changes were made to the affordable housing agreement.

In a report to the planning committee, which will meet on Tuesday (January 23) officers said that, rather than providing six beds in the care home at local authority rates, the applicants wanted to pay £245,000 to Horsham District Homes to provide general affordable rent housing elsewhere in the district.

The money would be paid in three instalments – £100k when building started, £72.5k when someone moved into the fourth bungalow, and £72.5k when someone moved into the eighth bungalow.

Old Clayton Boarding Kennels. Image: GoogleMapsOld Clayton Boarding Kennels. Image: GoogleMaps
Old Clayton Boarding Kennels. Image: GoogleMaps

A report to the committee explained that, after the application had been approved, an offer was arranged to allow West Sussex County Council priority access for ten years to use six of the care home beds when they became available.

The county council, though said it was not currently looking to make such an arrangement, so an alternative scheme was worked up between officers and the applicants.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/0701.

