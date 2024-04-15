The proposed new Crawley College block as seen from the North West. Image: Bond Bryan

The application for a Sussex and Surrey Institute of Technology building on the College Road site, will be considered by the planning committee on Tuesday April 23.

The plans, from the Chichester College Group, also include a new sub-station and the reconfiguration of the parking layout, losing 87 spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the application, Peter Lamb (Lab, Northgate & West Green) said: “Crawley has the lowest social mobility in the South East and far too many of the highest paying jobs within the town are held by those commuting into Crawley for work.

The proposed new Crawley College block as seen from the South. Image: Bond Bryan

“Addressing this and promoting local economic growth focused on the technologies of the future requires investment in the facilities for training and retraining local workers.

“This application has a central role to play in ensuring that this happens.”

Officers have recommended the application for approval.

If the committee agrees, the new building would bring in 50 more staff members and 644 additional students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total number of staff at the campus would increase by 18 per cent to 332 and the student numbers by 15 per cent to 4,710.