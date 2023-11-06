Plans to build parcel distribution centre on land safeguarded for possible expansion at Gatwick Airport have been submitted
The application for land on Hydehurst Lane, Northgate, will be considered by members of the planning committee on Tuesday (November 14).
If approved, a cluster of former farm buildings on the 3.4 hectare site will be demolished and a 144m long warehouse containing 5,900sqm of employment and logistics floorspace will be built.
The two-storey building will be operated by parcel delivery firm DPD.
The council has received an objection from Gatwick Airport Limited’s planning department, which said the site’s position inside the safeguarded boundary would run contrary to the policy GAT2 in the draft Local Plan which protects that land from development.
There was also an objection from the council’s listed building officer, who said there would be ‘some residual harm’ to the setting of Gatwick Manor Inn and RowleyFarm.
Officers have recommended the application for approval.
A report to the committee said: “The development of the site would create a large modern warehouse unit, which is considered acceptable in planning policy terms and would help support Manor Royal.”
To view the application from abrdn UK Real Estate Fund, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2023/0197/FUL.