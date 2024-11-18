Plans to build Porsche centre in Sussex village approved by Mid Sussex District Council
The application from Sytner Group Ltd to re-develop the FM House site, on London Road, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (November 14).
The site used to be home to Friday Ad Ltd but has been empty for a number of years.
While some committee members felt it was a shame that some of the current buildings could not be used rather than demolished, they gave unanimous approval to the application.
Rodney Jackson (Lib Dem, Hurstpierpoint) said: “This is obviously a site where the building has been not used for a couple of years and I welcome this as an efficient use of what is designated a commercial site.
“I also note they’re going to concentrate on the sale and servicing of electric vehicles, which is the future.”
The centre is expected to provide 70 full-time jobs.
It will cover the sale and service of vehicles and will include a workshop, parts storage, office accommodation and a MOT testing facility.
