An application for the Linac House site, recently vacated by Elekta, will be put to the planning committee on Tuesday April 23.

A design statement submitted by applicant Phoenix Life Limited said: “Elekta, the current site occupiers, have recently vacated the Linac House office building on site and part moved into a new office building on an adjoining site.

“This has resulted in the site currently being underutilised and inefficient.

Linac House, Fleming Way. Image: HNW Architects

“It is proposed to demolish all the existing structures on the site, to be replaced by three new purpose-built units with associated car parking, service yards and landscaping.”

If approved, the work will be carried out in two phases, with Elekta expected to take over the first building while being given the option to use the other two if needed.

The company develops and assembles medical equipment for clinical radiotherapy treatment of cancer and brain disorders.

Planning officers have recommended the application be permitted.