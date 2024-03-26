Plans to build up to 120 homes in Sussex village submitted to Horsham District Council

Plans to build up to 120 homes in Partridge Green have been submitted to Horsham District Council.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Mar 2024, 13:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The outline application from Gladman Developments Ltd for land off of Shermanbury Road, was received on March 19.

A design statement submitted with the application said that, if approved, the development would be made up of one to five-bedroom homes in a range of styles, from flats to detached houses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will be a mix of market and affordable housing from first time homes to largerfamily homes.

Most Popular
Outline plans for up to 120 homes in Partridge Green have been received by Horsham District Council. Image: Gladman Developments LtdOutline plans for up to 120 homes in Partridge Green have been received by Horsham District Council. Image: Gladman Developments Ltd
Outline plans for up to 120 homes in Partridge Green have been received by Horsham District Council. Image: Gladman Developments Ltd

The site, which was allocated for housing in the council’s new Local Plan, will be accessed from Shermanbury Road.

It will include public open space and a sustainable drainage system (SuDS).

To view the application and comment on the plans, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/0428.

Related topics:Horsham District CouncilSussexLocal Plan