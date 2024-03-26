Plans to build up to 120 homes in Sussex village submitted to Horsham District Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The outline application from Gladman Developments Ltd for land off of Shermanbury Road, was received on March 19.

A design statement submitted with the application said that, if approved, the development would be made up of one to five-bedroom homes in a range of styles, from flats to detached houses.

They will be a mix of market and affordable housing from first time homes to largerfamily homes.

Outline plans for up to 120 homes in Partridge Green have been received by Horsham District Council. Image: Gladman Developments Ltd

The site, which was allocated for housing in the council’s new Local Plan, will be accessed from Shermanbury Road.

It will include public open space and a sustainable drainage system (SuDS).