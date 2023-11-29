Plans to build up to 1,450 homes between Ansty and Cuckfield submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

Plans to build up to 1,450 homes between Ansty and Cuckfield have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council.

Plans to build up to 1,450 homes between Ansty and Cuckfield have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council. Image: fabrik Ltd

The outline application from Fairfax Acquisitions Ltd and the Norris family aims to create a ‘garden community’ on land east of the A272. It includes plans for up to 90 residential care units, a primary school and school for children with special educational needs and disabilities, a sports hub, shops and community buildings. Some 30 per cent of the homes would be classed as affordable.

A design statement submitted with the application said the development would be ‘an extension of the existing village of Ansty, aiming to benefit and welcome the existing residents into the scheme just as much as the new’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site covers 100 hectares (247 acres) of mostly arable farmland with two listed buildings in the centre – The Place (Ansty Farm), 18th century, and the Barn House, 17th century.

Plans to build up to 1,450 homes between Ansty and Cuckfield have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council. Image: fabrik Ltd

The design statement added: “Ansty Garden Community will be the next chapter in Ansty’s history and will be one which sees a considerable amount of change. However, this change will be positive and necessary, and presents opportunity for growth and betterment. It will replace facilities and amenities which have been lost in the village, along with providing new ones to serve Ansty as a whole.

“It will provide much needed new housing, enabling young adults to stay within the vicinity, and provide accommodation for the elderly so they, too, can stay in the vicinity when they need to downsize or require additional support.”

To view the application and comment on the plans, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/2866. A separate planning application is being prepared for a 103 hectare parkland reserve to the north-west of the proposed development site. If approved, the Beechy Bottom Parkland Reserve would cover farmland, woodland and grassland east of Deak’s Lane.