Plans to build up to 235 homes in West Sussex village approved– but decision could be overturned

Plans to build up to 235 homes in Henfield have been approved by Horsham District Council – but there’s a chance the decision could be overturned.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outline application from Welbeck Strategic Land for 31.5 hectares of land at Parsonage Farm, in London Road, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (July 22).

But concerns about a high-pressure gas pipeline 8.5m from part of the development saw the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) advise against approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council now has to wait for 21 days to see if its decision will be referred to Angela Rayner, Secretary of State for Housing, for determination.

Plans to build 235 homes at Parsonage Farm, Henfield. Image: Welbeck Strategic Land/Barton Willmore

Josh Potts (Con, Henfield) told the meeting: “I’m no expert but when a statutory body with ‘safety’ in the name says don’t do it, it usually merits more than a shrug.

“SGN hasn’t objected, but until all the risks are clarified and publicly understood, there will be unease.”

The committee was told that officers had contacted the HSE for more detailed advice but had not yet received a response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site was allocated for 205 homes in the Henfield Neighbourhood Plan, though the Parish Council has since accepted that it was suitable for up to 235. But concerns were raised about the proposed access to the site.

Plans to build 235 homes at Parsonage Farm, Henfield. Image: Welbeck Strategic Land/Barton Willmore

The speed limit along London Road changes from 60mph to 30mph about 15m from the access point. As such, questions were asked about installing a roundabout for safety reasons or even pushing the change of speed limit further back up the road.

A motion suggesting just that was tabled by Roger Noel (Con, Bramber, Upper Beeding & Woodmancote) but was voted down by four votes to seven with three abstentions.

Officers said that West Sussex Highways had studied the design of the proposed access, finding it acceptable, and carried out speed surveys. As a result, it was not felt that a change to the speed limits would be needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thing the committee did vote to change was to remove the building heights from the outline application – should everything go as planned, they would be discussed in a future application.

The application was approved by 13 votes to one.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/21/2013.