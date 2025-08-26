Plans to build up to 80 homes in Haywards Heath refused

Plans to build up to 80 homes in Haywards Heath have been refused by Mid Sussex District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application from Miller Homes Ltd for land at Colwell Farm, in Lewes Road, was turned down by the planning committee.

While planning officers felt the benefits of the development – such as 24 of the homes being classed as affordable – outweighed any harm it may cause, many on the committee did not agree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a close decision, with members voting six to five in favour of the rejection. The grounds for doing so were that there would be an adverse impact on the character of the area, the unsustainable location – residents would be largely reliant on cars, the adverse impact on heritage assets such as the Conservation Area and listed buildings, and the loss of trees on the site.

Plans to build up to 80 homes on land at Colwell Farm, Haywards Heath, have been refused. Image: Miller Homes Ltd

Concerns were also raised about the ecology of the area, such as the impact on dormice, deer and badgers. But, as there had been no objection from the council’s ecological consultant, officers said it would be very difficult to defend that as a reason for refusal.

The development was described as ‘opportunistic and speculative’ by Alison Rees, of Haywards Heath Town Council.

Addressing the committee, she said: “The approval of this application would set a dangerous precedent and lead to applications coming forward for other major sites adjacent to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Refusing the application demonstrates to the community that [the council] is fighting to protect the rural character of Haywards Heath and, indeed, Mid Sussex generally, through its planning system.”

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/25/0445.