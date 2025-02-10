Plans to demolish part of Bracklesham parade refused
The application from Fitch Estates Ltd sought permission to tear down numbers 1 and 2 and build a two-storey building with retail on the ground floor and two flats on the first floor.
But it received the thumbs-down from planning officers for three reasons.
The expected financial contribution towards highway works on the A27 had not been made; not enough had been done to mitigate any harm to the Chichester and Langstone Harbours special protection areas; and not enough information had been provided to demonstrate that the development wouldn’t increase flood risks.
A similar application was refused by the council in October 2023 on the grounds that the design and scale of the proposed building would be over-bearing and would ‘interrupt the character and rhythm of the streetscene’.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01943/FUL.