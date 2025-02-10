Plans to demolish part of Bracklesham parade refused

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 10th Feb 2025, 10:40 BST
Plans to demolish and rebuild part of Azara Parade, in Bracklesham, have been refused by Chichester District Council.

The application from Fitch Estates Ltd sought permission to tear down numbers 1 and 2 and build a two-storey building with retail on the ground floor and two flats on the first floor.

But it received the thumbs-down from planning officers for three reasons.

The expected financial contribution towards highway works on the A27 had not been made; not enough had been done to mitigate any harm to the Chichester and Langstone Harbours special protection areas; and not enough information had been provided to demonstrate that the development wouldn’t increase flood risks.

Plans to demolish and rebuild part of Azara Parade, in Bracklesham, have been refused by Chichester District Council. Image: Fitch Estates Limited

A similar application was refused by the council in October 2023 on the grounds that the design and scale of the proposed building would be over-bearing and would ‘interrupt the character and rhythm of the streetscene’.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01943/FUL.

